Lea Salonga. File photo

MANILA -- Here's a look at Lea Salonga years before she became a Tony Award winner and Disney Legend.

Repertory Philippines recently released photos of a young Salonga in her first lead role on stage as "Annie."

She played the title character back in 1980, two years after her theater debut in Rep's production of "The King and I."

"Before she became the Lea Salonga we all revere, the global theater phenomenon honed her craft at the Rep stage itself," read a post on Rep's Instagram page.

"During the promotion run of 'Annie' in 1980, Rep's founder the late Baby Barredo was quoted in a newspaper article, saying: 'In just a few weeks, Lea Salonga will be the talk of the town.' Who would've known that this quote will become prophetic years later?"

Salonga shot to international stardom after playing the lead role of Kim in "Miss Saigon" in 1989 on London's West End, and in 1991 on Broadway.

She became the first Asian to win the top acting prize from the prestigious Tony Awards in 1991, and was later on inducted as a Disney Legend for being the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin" and the titular character of Mulan.

