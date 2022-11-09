LIST: What to expect from 11.11 sale events this 2022

MANILA -- Excited for the upcoming 11.11 sale events? Here's what to expect from e-commerce platforms, brands, and more.

AVEENO

Aveeno is offering as much as 50% off on its products on Lazada and Shopee as part of its 11.11 sale.

Customers can score discounts and freebies on Aveeno products such as body wash, lotion, and cream for babies and adults.

More details are available on the brand's social media pages.

HONOR

Smart device provider Honor is joining the 11.11 sale of Lazada and Shopee, offering discounts and other exclusive deals.

Users of Lazada and Shopee can also score freebies when they purchase the 70 5G, Magic4 Pro, or X8, such as Bluetooth speakers and smart watches, as well as free shipping vouchers.

More details are available on Honor's social media pages.

LAZADA

E-commerce platform Lazada is holding its 11.11 Biggest Sale from November 11 to 13, with up to 90% off on select products, free shipping, and vouchers.

A "super show" will be held on LazLive+ at the eve of the sale, with performances and P3 million worth of prizes to be given away. The event will also be streamed on Lazada Philippines' social media pages.

Users can also get up to P2,000 off from partner banks during the promo period.

OPPO

Oppo is holding its biggest one-day sale of the year this November 11 on its Lazada and Shopee pages.

Shoppers can get up to 63% off on Oppo devices and get the chance to score P1 deals on Enco Buds and A16K devices at 9 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Other deals include discount and free shipping vouchers, bundles, as well as freebies for every purchase of A16K, A55, A94, and Reno series phones.

More details are available on Oppo's website and social media pages.

POCKY

Glico Philippines is celebrating Pocky day this November 11 with a TikTok challenge.

Those interested are asked to create a heart with Pocky boxes, take a video of themselves giving it to a loved one, and share it on TikTok.

The winning entry will receive a limited edition gift pack from Pocky. More details are available on the social media pages of Pocky Philippines and Glico Philippines.

POCO

Technology brand Poco is offering up to 38% off on select products during its 11.11 Mega Sale on Lazada and Shopee from November 11 to 15.

Featured products include the C40, M5s, M4 Pro, and F4 GT, among others.

More details are available ono Poco's Facebook page.

SHOPBACK

Shopping and rewards platform Shopback is holding Squad Games until November 13 as it joins the 11.11 sale events.

Users can take part in a series of challenges to get cashbacks and other prizes such as P110,000.

Shopback is also offering cashback deals from partner merchants such as Zalora, Uniqlo, Edamama, Shein, Nike, and Booking.com.

More details are available on Shopback's website and social media pages.

SSI

Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI) Group is offering discounts both in-store and online from November 11 to 13.

Customers can expect deals from brands such as Anne Klein, Kurt Geiger, Swarovski, DKNY, Armani Exchange, Furla, Michael Kors, Kate Spade New York, Polo Ralph Lauren, Superga, Steve Madden, Tod's, Marks & Spencer, Payless, Clarks, Dune London, Pazzion, West Elm, and Pottery Barn Kids.

The deals are available in-store and through SSI Group's shopping channels such as Trunc.ph, At-Home Concierge Service, and The Specialist, among others.

More details are available at the SSI Life website and social media pages.

TEFAL

Tefal is joining Shopee's 11.11 Brand Day by offering up to 60% off on select cookware.

Customers can check out products such as 3-piece and 5-piece cooking sets, and titanium non-stick fry pans.

TIKTOK SHOP

TikTok Shop has kicked off its 11.11 Maagang Pamasko Sale with price drops and vouchers.

Featured sellers include YOU Beauty Philippines, Perfect Shape PH, Kily.PH, YH Jewelry, Cocofood Philippines, Sili Queen, Home Finds PH, and COOQI, among others.

VIVO

For its 11.11 brand promotions, Vivo is offering up to 40% off on select devices, as well as freebies such as sim cards and tumblers.

Deals are available for products such as Y22s, Y35, Y16, and V25 series, among others, on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok.

More details are available on Vivo Philippines' website and social media pages.

XIAOMI

From November 11 to 15, Xiaomi is letting customers enjoy up to 50% off on select products.

Over 70 products are part of the promo, such as Redmi Note 11 and 10S, Pad 5, Smart Band 6, and 360 Home Security Camera.

More details are available on the brand's Lazada and Shopee pages.