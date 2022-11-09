Art exhibit puts Korean spin to popular fairy tales

Handout photo.

MANILA — The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) is set to hold a fairy tale-inspired art exhibit starting next week.

"Once Upon A Time, Hanbok Fairytale of Wooh Nayoung" will run from November 17 to February 28, 2023, with around 32 art illustrations at the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines.

"From the beautiful Cinderella to the adventurous Alice, you will get to see a whole new world as soon as you step inside the exhibit hall. It is the perfect end-of-the-year and start-of-the-year exhibit for children, families, and the young at heart," the KCC said in a statement.

"Taking a walk down the exhibit, you’d see that Wooh Nayoung’s art depicts Korean painting in all of its varying degrees from the clothing, hairstyle, and accessories, to sceneries. The fairy godmother will greet you upon your entrance, telling the tale of her adventure here in the Philippines and sprinkling you with some magic before venturing inside," it added.

"The famous Filipino legend characters Malakas and Maganda from The Legend of Malakas and Maganda will be drawn by the artist in a traditional Korean painting style."

The exhibit will run from Monday to Friday around 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Saturday from around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding Sundays and holidays.

There will be no entrance fee for the exhibit, but guests are advised to bring their vaccination card to present upon entry.

Only a maximum of 60 people are allowed inside the building at a time for health and safety regulations, the KCC said.

