170 Filipino runners join iconic 2022 NYC Marathon

Nearly 50,000 people laced their shoes up to run the iconic TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday.

The marathon's 51st edition was blessed with unseasonably warm east coast weather, making the 26.2 mile course a little more bearable especially for first time marathoners like Hollywood celebrity Ashton Kutcher.

In an interview at the finish line, Kutcher said he was exhausted but it was all worth it. The actor raised more than a million dollars for Thorn, an organization that aims to eliminate child sexual abuse and trafficking online.

"With 100 other folks that have all pledged to raise capital to help us continue your work in building the most amazing softwares tools in the world, to fight the sexual exploitation of children... every single dollar that we raise is going to go to building these tools so that someday those kids that are out there today being used can have a chance to just be kids," Kutcher said.

Miss Pia Wurtzbach made history, the first ever Miss Universe title holder to run the TCS New York City Marathon! Go Pia! #MissUniverse #HistoryMade #PhilippinePride @TFCNewsNow @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/2EcMlE8imM — DON TAGALA (@dontagala) November 6, 2022

Another world-famous celebrity who graced the race is Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

The Filipina beauty queen is the first Miss Universe title holder to run across the five boroughs of the Big Apple and cross the finish line in Central Park.

Wurtzbach completed the 26.2 mile race at 6:01 pm, with a time of 6 hours and 29 minutes.

"Sobrang saya and dream come true siya, kasi ang tagal kong pinangarap ito," she said.

(It was so fun and it was a dream come true because I had been dreaming about this for so long.)

The marathon is not just about the iconic landmarks that runners get to see along the route. Millions of loud and energetic spectators also make the race, with the Pilipino Runners of New York providing cheer and sustenance for runners for five years now.

"We’re providing water, goo, everything that they need to finish the race," Francisco Parayno of the group noted.

Also among the finishers is Filipino Jennifer de Castro, a marathon volunteer-turned-runner who crossed the finish line a little after six hours.

She shared, "I volunteered at the Finish Line and hearing people's stories and how they were able to achieve this from all walks of life made we want to do this."

There were at least 170 runners carrying the Philippine flag in this year's race. The Philippine Consulate in New York hosted a carbo loading party for them a couple of days before d-day.

For many marathoners, the race in New York City is best for first time runners, as the unmatched spirit and enthusiasm of spectators all over the city are enough to push runners to the finish line.