Lechoneria's chef holding their best-selling lechon belly. Jeeves de Veyra

Lechoneria Belly and Filipino Favorites invites foodies to check out their lechon belly and their menu of classic Filipino dishes.

This lechon belly specialty restaurant opened in November 2019. Because of the lockdowns, they had to quickly pivot and streamline their menu to more delivery-friendly options.

The reason to order food at Lechoneria is, well, the lechon belly. The restaurant prepares their lechon as 4-kilo rolls stuffed full of tanglad and seasoned with a secret mix of spices.

Serving this beast of a serving at a gathering is guaranteed to get some "ooohs" and "ahhhs" out of the guests. The lechon is packed with flavors as with the requisite skin, which does retain its crunch even when delivered within Metro Manila.

The lechon belly is ready for delivery. Jeeves de Veyra

Since so much lechon belly comes out of the restaurant’s ovens on any given day, it just makes sense for them to use lechon in other Filipino dishes. A no-brainer is their lechon sisig, which retains the flavors of the tanglad and spices even after being cooked with onions and local chilies.

Instead of raw fish, Lechoneria’s much more indulgent version of Kilawin has lechon belly soaked in a mix of vinegar, ginger, and chilies. Another staple is the Laing Lechon, with chunks of lechon belly sauced by the mix of coconut milk, spices, and taro leaves.

Lechon sa Laing. Jeeves de Veyra

Lechon Kilawin. Jeeves de Veyra

Lechoneria does have non-pork dishes. Their loaded Pancit Dagat is their version of Palabok with minced shrimp and squid. Their Kare-kare is properly rich with a side of their bagoong, and Sinigang is nicely sour with chunks of tender beef.

With the restrictions loosening up, this is a great place to dine in as lechon is best when served hot and fresh. Lechoneria has some items, such as drinks and dessert, that are not available for delivery.

If you’ve been ordering from the same old Filipino restaurants and you’re looking for something new, Lechoneria should give you a happy belly experience.

Lechoneria is located at the 2nd Level City Center of SM North in Quezon City. For deliveries and their complete menu, check out their pages on Facebook and Instagram.