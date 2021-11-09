QC eats: This new diner serves pizza with peaches

MANILA -- Forget the pineapple-topped Hawaiian pizza. Have you ever tried pizza with peaches?

Called Yo! Fernando, this is one of the unique offerings at the newly opened Diner 55 in Quezon City, at the corner of Dr. Garcia Street and Mother Ignacia Avenue.

The pizza has a focaccia crust and is topped with double-smoked ham, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and peach slices, and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

"It's an homage to the classic pizza," Diner 55's chef RJ Ungco said during a recent virtual briefing with the media, adding that it is named after the husband of the restaurant's owner, Jean Dumago-Descallar.

Aside from Yo! Fernando, Diner 55 offers many other twists to comfort food staples, with Ungco noting that customers are looking for something fun, new, and interesting to eat amid the pandemic.

Among these are the Ooh-Beh! Pancakes and Chicken, which includes battered and fried chicken thighs served with ube pancakes, whipped butter, and dulce de leche; and Cereal Milk Panna Cotta, or corn-flakes infused milk pudding with caramel popcorn and a scoop of ice cream.

For those who are looking for something more familiar, Diner 55 has offerings like chicken quesadilla, burgers, pasta, and all-day breakfast.

Asked about the name of the restaurant, Dumago-Descallar said it signifies not only her age, but also the time that she gets to "realize my dream of having a restaurant."

"[It also has] 55 recipes of comfort food from all over the world," she added.