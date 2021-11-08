Handout

MANILA -- Singapore-based esports company Mineski Global has partnered with local payment provider GCash to launch a casual gaming platform.

Called mgames, it is available on GCash's GLife feature and has free, easy-to-play mobile games with social features such as chats and group experiences.

"As casual games have seen an uptrend in usage across all age groups globally, the launch of mgames will capture such a trend," Ronald Robins, CEO of Mineski Global, said in a statement.

The new gaming platform serves over 48 million users of GCash, with more than 200 hyper casual games.

It also hosts a promotional mode where guests get a chance to win bonuses amounting up to P1 million.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mineski once again, this time by providing our GCash customers a channel to live out their passion for mobile games with just a tap," said Winsley Bangit, chief customer officer of GCash.