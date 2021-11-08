MANILA — Recently crowned Miss Intercontinental Cindy Obeñita finally arrived in Manila Monday night after completing her quarantine period in Cebu City.

Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita poses with the Philippine flag upon her arrival in Manila on Monday. Courtesy of Obeñita

Waving the Philippine flag, Obeñita was a refreshing sight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. She renews her duties with Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BPCI) this week.

Earlier in the day, Obeñita wore her stunning crown at her courtesy call to Cebu governor Gwen Garcia.

Due to flight changes after her departure from Egypt, she had to disembark last week in Cebu City where she eventually tested negative for COVID-19 at the end of the her five-day mandatory quarantine.

Obeñita told ABS-CBN News that she is privileged to bring home the silver and diamond-studded Miss Intercontinental crown.

In the 2018-2019 edition of the pageant held in Manila, where the Philippines' Karen Gallman won, the crown was already reportedly worth an estimated USD 360,000, equivalent to some P18 million.

According to Michael Villamor, head of The House, Obeñita’s creative team based in Cagayan de Oro, the information about the crown’s estimated value was also relayed to them by the Miss

Intercontinental Organization.

Needless to say, she and her team take extra care in securing the crown. But much more than its monetary value, Obeñita said it is more essential to give meaning to the crown.

"I am immensely grateful to the Miss Intercontinental organization for giving me the opportunity to bring home the crown, literally," she said. "I know it has a huge value. I will not only carry it on my head but also in my heart. We will make sure we will live up to its purpose!"

It was also a big relief, she said, that she has remained healthy after the gruelling pace of the Miss Intercontinenal pageant. Obeñita is set to lead the celebrities studded traditional Christmas tree lighting at the Araneta Center this Thursday. She will also participate in the November 12 send-off for Binibining Pilipinas Sam Panlilio who will compete at the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand this December.

The BPCI will then tender a grand victory reception later this month for Obeñita and co-Binibining Pilipinas Maureen Montagne, who recently won the Miss Globe crown in Albania — a rare back-to-back victory for the Philippines within a span of less than two weeks.

"Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta ng mga Pilipino across the globe," she said. "I’m also happy for my queen sister because I also saw her hard work and preparations. It’s really a historic year for the Binibining Pilipinas! We can’t wait to celebrate this victory together!"

Montagne is expected to return to Manila after fulfilling her commitments at the Miss Globe base in Albania before the end of November.