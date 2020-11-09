'Perfect': Tekken director approves of Nadine Lustre's Josie Rizal cosplay

MANILA -- Nadine Lustre recently dressed up as the first Filipino character in Tekken, a popular fighting game series by the Japanese developer and publisher Bandai Namco.

A photo of her wearing the complete getup of Josie Rizal -- from her yellow top and blue and red skirt, down to the smallest details -- was posted on Instagram by photographer Andrei Suleik.

Not surprisingly, Lustre's photo went viral and eventually reached producer and director Katsuhiro Harada, best known for his work in the Tekken series.

He reposted a tweet showing Lustre's cosplay side by side with the character portrait of Josie Rizal.

"Perfect," he said in reaction to the post.

Introduced in Tekken in 2015, Josie Rizal is named after the Philippines' national hero, Jose Rizal. Her outfit was designed with patterns and colors that resembled the Philippine flag.

The addition of Josie Rizal to the roster of Tekken characters was not without controversy. A professor of the University of the Philippines earlier referred to Bandai Namco's move as "offensive" and "too tokenist."

Reacting to the flak received by the character, Harada at one point said they might "delete" Josie Rizal from the Tekken roster if she is not supported in the Philippines.

Several netizens advised Harada to ignore the comments as they showed their support for the Filipino character.

Things turned out just fine, it seems, as Josie Rizal remains on the list of official Tekken fighters.

