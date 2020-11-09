How upcoming Netflix animated series 'Trese' first came to life

MANILA - Last month, Netflix finally released a first look at “Trese,” the anime series based on the Filipino graphic novel featuring local mythical creatures created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo.

It will be one of 17 new original productions from Asia that will be out on the streaming platform.

Speaking on ANC, Tan explained his journey as a comic book writer and how “Trese” first came to life.

According to Tan, he and Baldissimo have been doing comic books since the early '90s. Back then, they were in different groups and were working on different projects.

Fast forward to 2005: Tan received a message from Baldissimo out of the blue asking him if he would want to work with him and release a monthly comic book.

“Since we were both working in ad agencies, with very hectic work schedule, my first reply to him was ‘That’s impossible. We’ll never get to do a monthly comic book.’ But he said, if you can give me a 20-page script, I can do it in 20 days,” he said.

True enough, Baldissimo delivered on his promise, sending to him a sketch on the same day that he sent him a one-page script.

“The collaboration is pretty much simple. Kajo leaves the storytelling to me and I leave the illustrating to him. There is this weird intersection that happens every once in a while when we influence each other’s work. But more often than not, Kajo says, ‘It’s up to you Budj. You write the story, I draw it,’” Tan said.

Based on its official Netflix synopsis, “Trese” will follow its lead character Alexandra Trese who will protect Manila from threats of the supernatural kind when the cops are stumped.

When asked what’s the inspiration behind its story, Tan shared: “The inspiration for Trese is simply growing up in Manila… I grew up hearing advice telling me that, if you pass by a road and you see a mound of dirt, you have to say tabi-tabi po. Or in the provinces, you have to hang garlic by the window so the aswang won’t come in. Growing up in that kind of environment made me feel like this must be real.”

He also related that his mom’s favorite story was about how he was supposedly possessed by a spirit that haunted their house when he was only six months old.

“Growing up, I thought it’s normal to have ghosts and spirits haunt your house. I guess all of these things were thrown into the mix of Manila, looking at it from a certain point of view, as a very supernatural and magical city, very dangerous. Taking in that main ingredient and then mixing it into a detective story,” he said.

From telling the story of its beginnings, Tan said interesting things started to happen like when it started to sell out in comic bookstores, the novel having foreign readers, and partnering with the Department of Education.

“It just goes to show that we do have a rich mythology and such great stories from our own folklore that if you can just find a way to share it with people, they would want to know more about it or read about it. That’s the mix that has made it appealing to Pinoy readers as well as foreign readers,” he said.

Just this month, Tan said “Trese” will finally be available in the US through their publisher Ablaze.

But has it always been their vision for “Trese” to be an animated series eventually?

“When we started in 2005, I feel that it was our way of doing something for ourselves. We worked in an ad agency where every day you needed to get the approval of your partner and then your boss and then your client. Sometimes, once you release that ad to the world, people might not like it.”

“I guess when Kajo said let’s make a comic book, I made our dream smaller instead of thinking this will conquer the world. We said let’s just make something, let’s have fun doing it, and let’s just print 40 copies. It all started with that,” he said.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to announce the date of release for “Trese.”

