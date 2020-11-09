Half-Filipina wins Miss Teen USA 2020

MANILA -- A half-Filipina from Hawaii won the Miss Teen USA 2020 title in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend.

Ki'ilani Arruda was the first to wear the new "Power of Hope" crown by Mouawad as she succeeds Kaliegh Garris of Connecticut.

During the question and answer round, Arruda was asked about what the global pandemic has taught her about life.

She replied: "Well, of course this global pandemic is very unprecedented and has taught me a lot about life. For me, it has especially taught me how to appreciate my family. I got to spend so much time with my family, my little sister, and my little brother. I love them dearly and I know that soon, in spring, I will be going off to college, and I won't have those precious moments with them. So really just to cherish those around me... It's so honorable I get to represent my home of Hawaii, so just being at home is so wonderful. Thank you."

In a virtual press conference shortly after the pageant, Arruda said the Philippines' Catriona Gray is her favorite Miss Universe titleholder.

"I'm a little biased towards Catriona because I am half-Filipino myself," she said of the Miss Universe 2018 winner. "Her reign was so amazing, and I've always looked up to her as a role model."

Arruda added that she hopes to spread positivity among teens during her reign, especially as the pandemic continues, as well as promote autism awareness.