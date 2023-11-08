The musical "Here Lies Love," which features an all-Filipino cast, is set to wrap up its run on Broadway later this month, theater news portal BroadwayWorld reported Wednesday.

BroadwayWorld reported that "Here Lies Love" will have its final performance on November 26.

"As the first-ever fully binational producing team, we are deeply proud and honored to have brought this pioneering theatrical event to Broadway," the show's producers said, as quoted by BroadwayWorld.

"The first all-Filipino acting company on Broadway received universal critical acclaim, celebrated by thousands of people from diverse backgrounds, including record numbers who experienced going to a Broadway show for the first time," they added.

Created by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, "Here Lies Love" chronicles the rise and fall of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and her husband, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The musical also follows the story of former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr and how his assassination sparked the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.

"Here Lies Love" made its historic Broadway debut last June.

