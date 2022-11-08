MANILA - Ahead of the Miss Earth 2022 finals later this month, several candidates have arrived in Manila to train under veteran pageant mentor Rodgil Flores.

"I know this is where I can train best,“ Miss Earth Puerto Rico Paulina Avilés Feshold told ABS-CBN News Tuesday at the Kagandahang Flores beauty camp in Quezon City.

She hopes to replicate the victory of her compatriot Nellys Pimentel, who won the Miss Earth crown in Manila in October 2019, the last live coronation of the 22-year-old pageant before it became a virtual competition online. Pimentel also trained under Flores.

Other Miss Earth beauties training under him this year are Resther Oluwatosin Ajayi of Nigeria, Vanshika Parmar of India, Jenny Ramp of the Philippines, and two other delegates from Europe and Asia.

"This is quite a record to welcome some candidates in the Philippines and forge camaraderie with them," said Ramp who is adopting the Philippine parrot as her animal of choice for this year’s Miss Earth theme, “ME Loves Fauna”.

The parrot is also the bird of choice of Miss Puerto Rico who cites its vulnerability to climate change.

From parrots to vultures to cows, Miss Earth 2022 beauties explain their animal advocacies on Nov. 8, 2022. Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Surprisingly, Miss Nigeria has chosen vultures as her fauna. "It is not a creature of doom or death,” she told ABS-CBN News, citing the role of vultures in cleaning the environment.

Miss India, meanwhile, chose the cow for the power of its waste to generate energy.

Also an early arrival is Miss Earth Australia Sheridan Mortlock who is training with another beauty camp.

Like the other candidates, she says she has fallen in love with the Philippines with its fine weather, fastfood and its lovely people.

The pageant’s global followers can look forward to a colorful production of the finals that will showcase the Philippines’s breathtaking tourism destinations, and the beauty of the environmental queens pushing their respective advocacies.

“Although the pandemic is still upon us, we are making sure that all safety and health protocols are observed in order for the delegates to have a live on-ground pageant experience in a safe environment, which is what the pageant advocates for,” said Ramon Monzon, President and Co-Founder of Miss Earth, in a statement.

Lorraine Schuck, EVP and co-Founder of Miss Earth, added the pageant will give more focus on staging events outdoors showing eco landscapes and with natural lighting.

The virtual and on-ground events and activities will be live streamed worldwide from Miss Earth social media accounts (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok) and website (starting Oct. 24) towards the finals on Nov. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Cove, Okada Manila.

It will have a delayed telecast on A2Z Channel 11 on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m., before “ASAP Natin ‘To”.

The candidates will be presented to the global media on Nov. 14 at the Okada Manila following a fiesta welcome for them Sunday (Nov. 13) at the Versailles Alabang.