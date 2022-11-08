To say Pia Wurtzbach was overwhelmed after finishing her first marathon is an understatement.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, the former Miss Universe titleholder said the New York City Marathon wasn’t just a race for her.

“A life lesson. Probably the best run of my life. I saw and felt so much. I AM SO HAPPY and grateful, inspired, humbled, and emotional… lahat na,” she said.

As one of the 170 runners from the Philippines who joined the run, Wurtzbach said her medal “represents how important it is that we keep the promises we make to ourselves.”

“To me, it was running because I wanted a new challenge, a new discipline — to be healthier & to step out of my comfort zone, to see how far I can go. I knew it would take time and dedication to achieve it but I wanted to stick to that promise no matter where life or work pulled me,” she said.

“Over the years, I got used to being at the service of others and most of my decisions revolved around work or pleasing others. This time, I stuck by running a marathon for me. This was my way of taking care of myself. And now, it has enriched my life so much because it has put me in a better place, so I feel recharged & energized to be of service to others,” she added.

Wurtzbach then went on to thank her family and friends including her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey who tracked her and cheered her on.

“I’m grateful for all the support and cheering on ground and online. I saw your signages, your messages, and posts — kahit sobra yung kaba ko and yung pagod 5 hours in, lumalakas loob ko,” she said.

It was back in July when Wurtzbach revealed that she is joining her first marathon.

She has been using her social media platform to inspire people to try running as a way to stay strong and fit, among her other advocacies.

Related video: