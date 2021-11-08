Sesame Street's Big Bird says he got COVID-19 vaccine

The Sesame Street character announced on Saturday that he had received his COVID-19 vaccine, just days after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11.

"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the supersized bird tweeted.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

It was seemingly a joyous enough celebration for the childhood character, who is perpetually six years old. But conservative politicians and pundits were not so pleased.

"Government propaganda ... for your 5 year old!" Cruz tweeted, apparently unaware that Big Bird is not actually on the White House payroll.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe falsely claimed that children are not at risk from COVID-19, while US website Newsmax host Steve Cortes similarly accused the children's program of "propaganda."

Sesame Street, of course, is not government propaganda but rather a product of non-profit organization Sesame Workshop, which is explained on its website as "a community built on diversity, equity, and inclusion, where creators, educators, partners, and unforgettable characters come together on a mission to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."

Big Bird specifically has been advocating for vaccinations since at least the 1970s and even pointed out on Saturday that he has been "getting vaccines since I was a little bird."

Sesame Street character Elmo also announced on Saturday that he plans to get his vaccination "soon."

