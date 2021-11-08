MANILA -- Will the Philippines be able to continue its string of pageant victories with Samantha Panlilio in Miss Grand International?

Over the weekend, Panlilio expressed her excitement to fly to Thailand to represent the country on the international pageant stage.

Sharing a couple of glam shots on Instagram, she wrote in the caption: Life is about finding those silver linings and turning them into gold."

"See you in 9 days, Thailand!" she added.

Two of Panlilio's batchmates in Binibining Pilipinas have been successful in their respective international pageants.

Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe 2021 in Albania over the weekend, while Cinderella Obeñita was earlier proclaimed Miss Intercontinental 2021 in Egypt.

Her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up to Abena Akuaba Appiah of the United States in Miss Grand International 2020, which was held earlier this year.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. The 2021 edition of the pageant is set to be held in Thailand on December 4.

Related video: