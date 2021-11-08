Pageant veteran to represent PH in Miss Global 2021

MANILA -- A veteran in the local pageant scene is set to make her mark on the international stage.

Shane Tormes has been selected to represent the Philippines in Miss Global 2021, which is set to take place in Bali, Indonesia.

The announcement was made by Miss Global Philippines on Monday, through a statement by its national director Pauline Laping.

"A talented and smart pageant veteran with numerous accolades to her name, she is one of the more popular names in the pageant industry in recent years," Laping said.

"She is Shane Quintana Tormes, and she is our new Miss Global Philippines," she added.

Tormes, for her part, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Laping and the Miss Globe Philippines organization for the "amazing opportunity."

"Para sa 'yo, Pilipinas," she said.

Tormes last competed in the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 pageant. She finished as a runner-up to Roxanne Baeyens.

She also joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she was named Binibining Friendship and Talent.