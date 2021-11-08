No more coronation night

(UPDATED) “I’m not OK. We are not OK.”

This was the post of Gianna Margarita Llanes on Sunday night (Manila time) -- which has now been deleted -- amid confusion and worry among pageant fans as to why the Miss Glamour International coronation night did not push through in Oaxaca, Mexico.

In a separate post, Llanes thanked everyone sending her messages to check up on her.



“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta na Filipino pageant fans asking for updates. It’s 4 a.m. in Mexico and I have yet to get some sleep,” she wrote in another Instagram Story.

“I want to provide you with updates, but as I’ve mentioned, the girls and I want to provide our official statements at the same time. As of now, we are safe, but we are trying to decide what is the best thing to do for our well-being,” she added.

Llanes also mentioned that she’s already trying to get out of Mexico as soon as possible.

“Pagkalabas ko ng bansa, doon na po ako makakasalita. Maraming salamat po,” she said.

Several hours later, or early Monday morning in Manila, she again shared an update on social media, this time, reposting a statement of Canadian delegate Rita Houkayem.

“Due to reasons out of our control, the coronation night did not take place. The delegates are safe and well and we had a beautiful experience exploring Oaxaca and its vibrant culture but the organization unfortunately deceived our national directors and us,” Houkayem said in the post.

“We are so grateful for your support and love and we have come this far because of our generous sponsors, family, friends and fans. Everything happens for a reason and God always has greater plans. Meeting you ladies was worth every moment and wouldn’t replace these memories for the world. Love you chicas,” she added.

In her most recent post, Llanes finally said that no coronation night will take place anymore. She also said that she, along with the five other candidates, are safe and being taken care of.

“Alam ko po na naghihintay kayo ng balita. 'Wag kayong mag-alala, ligtas po kaming anim. Inaalagaan po ako ng mga magulang ng isang kandidata dito. May mga miyembro rin ng mamamayan dito na tumutulong sakin tawagan ang Filipino at Canadian embassy dito sa Mexico,” she said.

“Ang Pilipinas ang may pinakamalaki na suporta sa pageant kaya importante sa 'kin na ibahagi sa inyo kung ano ang nangyari pag-alis ko dito. 'Yung mga ibang kandidata ang magsasalita rin sa sarili nilang oras. Salamat sa lahat niyong positibong mensahe,” she said.

The pageant finale was supposed to be held in Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila).

The Miss Glamour International organization has yet to issue an official statement as of writing.

In a Facebook live on Saturday (Manila time), Llanes said her experience in Mexico has been “absolutely amazing” so far.

“As competitive as it is because the caliber of girls in absolutely incredible, everybody has been like a sister probably because this is the pioneer year of Miss Glamour International. We do feel like we are all in this together in making a name for the pageant itself and the organization as a whole,” she said.

Miss Glamour International is the fifth beauty pageant Llanes has joined overall.

