Maureen Montagne is thankful for the "once in a lifetime opportunity" to be this year's Miss Globe titleholder.

The Filipina beauty queen showcased her new crown in an Instagram post on Monday, saying she is "in love with this unique and stunning design."

She also promised Petri Bozo, the producer and director of the Miss Globe pageant, that she will make her reign count.

"I promise to make you proud and to have [a] successful year full of hard work, dedication, and substance," she told Bozo in her post.

Montagne won the Philippines' second Miss Globe crown during the pageant held in Albania over the weekend.

The 28-year-old commercial model and professional host has yet to reveal her activities as the new titleholder.

