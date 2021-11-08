MANILA -- For Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita, a beauty queen does not need to sacrifice her dreams for the person she loves.

She made the statement during her recent Kapamilya Confessions online event, when asked to choose between her newly earned Miss Intercontinental crown and her love life.

The Filipina beauty queen, without hesitation, picked the former.

Explaining her decision, she said: "Definitely, I would go for the crown. Because if the person really loves you, he would also love the crown on your head."

Obeñita later on confirmed that she is in a relationship, saying she considers her boyfriend as one of her sources of inspiration during the competition.

"Yes, may love life. May boyfriend ako and I'm very much happy that he's been supportive of my journey," she said.

Meanwhile, Obeñita was also asked by her fans if she is open to joining show business after her Miss Intercontinental reign.

She said she is "not closing any doors," but admitted that she intends to continue her work as a senior tourism operations officer from Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental.

"I'm not closing any doors, of course. But I'm very much vocal about this, that after my reign I would really focus more on my path as an employee in the government. So I will focus more on being a public servant, so 'yun ang direction natin," she said.

As to her plans in the coming months, Obeñita said: "Definitely we will work with the organization... and we will make sure they will not regret choosing the Philippines as their winner."

"We will really work hard on the advocacy, we will really work hard with strengthening the mission and vision of the organization," she added.

