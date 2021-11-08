MANILA -- Julia Barretto has ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her accessories brand over the weekend.

Called The Juju Club, the brand offers a selection of rings, hats, caps, hair clips and ties, and eyewear, among others.

The actress has been wearing the items herself, as seen in her recent social media posts.

Here's a look:

The Juju Club products are available on the e-commerce platform Shopee, with prices ranging from P79 for a hair clip to P549 for a bucket hat.

Expressing her gratitude to those who have been supporting her newest venture, Barretto said in an Instagram post: "Our dearest Juju friends, I don't know where to start. Blessings over blessings."

"Thank you for your mad support, I sleep with so much gratitude in my heart. I am at a loss for words. I am so overwhelmed, and all in the most positive way. Thank you. This is a dream come true," she added.

