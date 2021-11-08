MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

1919 CHOCOLATE x TRUE CHOCOLATE CRAFT BARS

Photo be Jeeves de Veyra

Karl and Kay Santos of 1919 Chocolate and Treena Tecson of True Chocolate PH join forces to create three new crave-worthy craft chocolate bars.

1919 Chocolate sources their cacao beans from Heirloom Criollo Cacao trees at their Malvar, Batangas estate farm. They won a second Silver Award for their 62% Dark Chocolate and a first Bronze Award for their 70% Dark Chocolate from the prestigious Academy of Chocolate 2021 (UK) under the Tree-to-Bar category.

Treen Tecson of True Chocolate PH received her Level 1 & 2 Chocolate Tasting Certification from the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting. She is currently involved in cacao farming, post-harvest processing and tree-to-bar chocolate making.

Toasted White Chocolate with Crushed Cacao has a unique flavor profile with notes of caramel and dulce de leche complemented by the crunchy texture and roasted flavor of the cacao nibs. Hazelnut Milk Chocolate is made with single-estate heirloom cacao, natural cocoa butter and milk powder combined with roasted and salted hazelnuts. And lastly, Dark Chocolate Biscuit is made with the smooth and decadent award-winning 70% dark chocolate combined with crunchy whole wheat biscuits

The 1919 Chocolate x True Chocolate PH crave-worthy craft chocolate bars are priced at P265 per bar and are available online here.

SEBASTIAN’S REOPENS PODIUM STORE WITH FAVORITES

Handout

Sebastian’s Ice Cream celebrates the reopening of its store at the Podium by bringing back their all-time favorites.

Choose from their Malted Milk Ball (malt-vanilla ice cream with malted milk ball chunks), Coffee Jelly (condensed milk ice cream with coffee jelly cubes), Chocolate Salted Butter Caramel (dark chocolate ice cream with ribbons of thick, gooey, salted butter caramel); Green Mango Sorbet with Chili Sugar (vegan-friendly green mango sorbet sprinkled with traditional Thai Prik Glua chili sugar), Fior Di Latte (with a rich milk flavor and lovely thick mouthfeel), and Brownie Batter (brownie batter frozen and cut into chunks, then folded into milk chocolate ice cream).

The shop is introducing one new flavor this month with the Strawberry Supreme (strawberry ice cream with whole strawberries layered with strawberry sorbet).

Aside from the pints of ice cream, check out Sebastian’s ice pops, the ice cream shop’s version of Mexican palletas made with just but fruit, cane sugar & filtered water. Choose from Kamias, Mango and Strawberry.

Scoops and pints of ice cream, and the ice pops are available at the Sebastian’s Ice Cream Shop at the 5/F of The Podium. These are also available for pick-up and delivery here.

NEW HALO-HALO AT KUYA J’S

Filipino restaurant chain Kuya J’s adds two halo-halo treats to delight kids of all ages.

Chocolate Halo-Halo Espesyal has chunks of brownies, chocolate fudge, cashews, and toasted marshmallows, topped with candy sprinkles.

The Rainbow Halo-Halo Espesyal contains pink banana, blue bubblegum, yellow melon, and white vanilla, then it’s mixed with pieces of tropical jelly, mallows, and once again topped with sprinkles.

Available now at all Kuya J branches nationwide, as well as Central Delivery, Grabfood, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

MANAM x 7-11 BISTEK WITH PANSIT

The Moment Group’s flagship Filipino restaurant chain Manam continues its collaboration with 7-11 by adding Bistek with Pansit Bihon to their ready-to-eat Super Sulit Paboritos -- solo servings of favorites from the restaurant’s menu served with garlic rice in a microwaveable container at affordable prices.

Choose from the Bistek with Pansit, Sisig, and Kare Sisig now available at select 7-11 stores nationwide.

COMPASS BOX AND GLENFIDDICH MASTERCLASSES

Liquor.PH invites whisky lovers to two virtual whisky masterclasses and tasting sessions this November.

The first masterclass was from Scottish whiskymaker Compass Box known for their innovative blends, Whisky Maker Jill Boyd will guide participants through the Core Range whiskies: The Oak Cross, Peat Monster, Spice Tree, Story of the Spaniard, and discontinued Orangerie. Liquor.PH also sampled the limited edition Flaming Heart.

The Glenfiddich 15-year Deconstruction Masterclass will be held on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Glenfiddich brand ambassador Brett Barly will take the participants through the various components that make the Glenfiddich 15-year and break them into individual parts.

To join the Glenfiddich masterclass, buy two Glenfiddich 15 gift packs that includes two bottles of Glenfiddich 15 and four whisky glasses, all in special boxes gives with the option to have the Glenfiddich 15 label personalized at no extra charge.

Check out the Glenfiddich Masterclass Gift Packs here.

ARRAN SAUTERNES CASK-FINISHED WHISKY

Photo be Jeeves de Veyra

Independent Scotch distillery Arram adds Sauternes to its lineup of cask-finished whisky.

While relatively young, this independent brand based in the island of Arran off the west coast of Scotland has been making mark with whisky distilled from their Lochranza and Lagg distilleries. The whisky they produce doesn’t necessarily fall into the standard scotch categories.

The new bottle features whisky that’s finished in Sauternes’ wine barrels from France. This makes for light after dessert sips with notes for melon, apricots, honey and sultanas.

Other bottles in the Arran Cask Finish range are the Port Finish that uses Port barrels from Portugal with notes of cloves, grapefruit, and orange, and the Black-Forest Amarone Cask Finish that spends the last couple of years in Amarone casks from Italy.

The Arran Sauternes Cask Finish, as well as the Port and Amarone Cask Finish, are available at liquor.ph. For a limited time, Liquor.PH is giving a 15% discount on a bundle with all three Arran Cask Finishes. Please click here for more information.