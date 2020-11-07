Foodpanda rolls out membership program in PH

Megan Young poses for a photo as one of Foodpanda's celebrity ambassadors. Handout

MANILA -- Foodpanda announced that its membership program is now available in the Philippines, allowing subscribers to enjoy discounts and free delivery.

In a statement, the delivery app said it is now offering Pandapro to users for an introductory price of P50 a month.

Some of the perks include "exclusive and unlimited 20% off and up from over 3,000 restaurants, 5x free delivery from all shops and restaurants, 3x 10% off on Foodpanda shops, and unlimited extra 5% off on Foodpanda pickup orders."

Foodpanda said customers are required to have a minimum order of P400 to avail of the free delivery and 10% discount on shop orders.

"Food is a big part of our culture as Filipinos and we want to give our most avid customers the option to have a more premium experience,” said Foodpanda Philippines managing director Daniel Marogy.

"It's something we want to roll out as more people adjust to the new normal and depend on delivery services," he added.

Foodpanda recently kicked off its Christmas promo, letting its users get a chance to win prizes such as video game consoles and other entertainment packages.

The delivery app began delivering groceries and other essential items -- on top of food and beverage from restaurants and cafes -- last May as quarantines continue due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It also continues to widen its reach in the provinces as it added services to Zamboanga and Leyte earlier this year.

