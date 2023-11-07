Spanish chef Alexandra Cacho leads the newly opened Origine at Brittany Hotel. Handout

MANILA -- A new restaurant in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig is bringing the vibrant flavors of Spain to Manila.

Located on the second floor of Brittany Hotel, Origine has an extensive menu of dishes from different parts of Spain, complemented with elegant decor and contemporary elements.

At the helm of the restaurant is Spanish chef Alexandra Cacho (of Gaudi and Tapella fame), who described their offerings as "authentic and a bit modern."

"This is how food would be served in restaurants today [in Spain]," she said during a recent media preview, acknowledging how some Spanish restaurants in Manila have adjusted to the Filipino palate.

"It's a trip around Spain," added Cacho, when asked to describe Origine's menu, which has dishes from Valencia, Catalonia, Andalusia, Extremadura, and Galicia, among others.

To start, Origine has a wide selection of Basque-style tapas or pintxos, which are bite-sized snacks typically served on a slice of bread. Among these are Pintxo Narru (shrimp, egg, and anchovies), Pintxo Ordanza (brie with tomato jam), Tortilla de Patatas (Spanish omelette), and Cacho's recommendation, Gilda Cosmo (cherry tomato, anchovies, and pickled guindilla peppers in a skewer).

Some of the pintxos at Origine: Pintxo Scallop and Shrimp (left) and Gilda Cosmo. Handout

The Plato Ibericos is great for sharing, with its premium cured meats, chorizo, and salchichon served with bread, olives, and a variety of cheeses.

For the main course, the 500-gram Chuleton, or grilled Angus prime rib served with patatas al pobre and pimiento, is sure to please. Also available are familiar favorites such as Cochinillo (suckling pig), Salpicado (beef sauteed with garlic in olive oil), and Pollo Iberico (slow-cooked, olive oil-marinated chicken).

Plato Iberico (left) and Chuleton. Handout/ABS-CBN News

Seafood options include Txipis (baby squid cooked in their own ink), Bacalao Ajoarriero (poached cod with sauteed onions, garlic, tomatoes, and peppers), and Lapu-Lapu Pil Pil, where the fish is pan-seared, infused with garlic and olive oil, and served with clams.

Paella, of course, is the star of the show at Origine. Cacho has come up with seven different kinds led by the indulgent Paella Iberico with Iberico pork, Jamon Serrano, and tomato peppers.

Equally impressive are the seafood versions such as Paella Negra with octopus and squid ink-infused rice, and Paella Marisco which is topped with shrimp, squid, clams, and fish.

Origine's Paella Marisco. Handout

Other variants include Mushroom Medley Paella (shiitake, enoki, shimeji, and king oyster mushrooms); Paella Chorizo, Paella Gambas and Calamari (shrimp and squid), and Paella de Cordero (lamb and shiitake mushroom).

"My father taught me how to make paella," recalled Cacho, who has been making the dish since she was 13 years old.

Origine only offers four desserts, but each are guaranteed to impress. Leading the pack is Tocino de Cielo (literally translated as "bacon of heaven"), a velvety custard made of egg yolk and caramel.

Another must-try is Chocolate X, where salt-topped melted chocolate is placed on bread for a sweet, savory, and comforting treat. Also available are Arroz con Leche (rice pudding with milk and sugar and infused with cinnamon and citrus zest) and the classic Crema Catalana, a Catalan-style creme brulee.