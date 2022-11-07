Pinoy magician Ivan Rivera to hold anniversary show

Handout photo.

MANILA — Filipino magician Jonathan Ivan Rivera is set to hold his anniversary show next month In celebration of his 18 years in the industry.

Rivera's “It’s Not Real, It’s Magic” show will be held at the PETA (Philippine Educational Theater Association) Theater in Quezon City with two shows on December 3 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"For this forthcoming show, it’s the feeling of being able to amaze people, spark their curiosities, and simply share the joy with each and every member of the audience," Rivera said.

"Hopefully, in my 20th year in 2024, we will be able to present a bigger and grand show with more life-defying acts," he added.

Over the years, Rivera has been the guest speaker for magic at PETA and has appeared in numerous roles for TV, film, and radio. He is also a magic consultant for film and theater.

He is a member of the magic club the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

