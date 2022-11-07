LOOK: Miss International unveils sakura-themed crown

The Miss International organization has unveiled a new crown inspired by sakura or cherry blossoms.

Created in partnership with Long Beach Pearl, the crown has 333 pearls to symbolize "luck and survival," 1,960 gems to mark the first year that the Miss International pageant was held, and three pearls that measure up to 15 millimeters.

Reigning titleholder Bint Sireethorn of Thailand can be seen wearing the crown during the launch event in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam over the weekend.

"The sakura theme symbolizes Japan's well-loved icon that blooms during springtime. Sakura or cherry blossom is a representation of resilience and beauty," read a post on the Instagram page of Miss International.

This year's Miss International will be held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on December 13.

Hannah Arnold is aiming for the Philippines' seventh crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

