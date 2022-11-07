E-commerce sellers share how they started their business

Handout photo

MANILA — With the rise of online selling, some e-commerce sellers shared how they start their own business.

For overseas Filipino workers like Donald, becoming an entrepreneur meant being able to spend more time with his family. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Donald worked in the United Arab Emirates' hotel industry.

Although he was able to provide for his family, being away limited him from celebrating special occasions and milestones, so he decided to go back home in 2019.

When he got back to the Philippines, he made a living out of selling hotel-grade curtains and bedsheets to leverage his hotel industry experience.

Initially, he marketed his products through door-to-door sales, but since he was away from his family for a long time, he wanted to spend more time at home. This is why he decided to start selling online.

Donald set up a shop on e-commerce app Shopee to expand his reach to a nationwide audience and boost his sales, all from the comfort of his own home.

Today, he has over 100 employees helping him run his store, and is now able to spend more time with his family.

“When I was away, I was never able to celebrate holidays with my family. I took the leap to go home and start my own business – which has changed my life for the better,” said Donald.

“I’ve learned a lot from my journey as an entrepreneur, but I know that business is always changing. I need to adapt, change, and innovate,,” he added.

Meanwhile, for hobbyists like Heron, starting his own business enabled him to build relationships with his customers, and even foster a sense of community with those who share the same interests as him.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was already an avid collector of imported action figures. When he chose to sell some items from his personal collection, Heron realized he could make a business out of his hobby.

With his knowledge of the niche market of collecting action figures, Heron successfully set up his own store. Although he initially started out with a traditional brick-and-mortar store, he eventually transitioned to e-commerce.

With this, he was able to grow a customer base who have the same interests and hobbies. He maximizes the platform’s features to directly communicate with his buyers, and build affinity for his business.

“I never expected that my hobby would turn into my full-time job. When I needed to sell some of my items to build my savings, it felt like a happy accident that there were many people like me who share the same interests and are interested in buying my action figures,” said Heron.

“My relationship manager has also been a big help in guiding me every step of the way. I didn’t know how to start, but it became a lot easier with Shopee. Everything just fell into the right place at the right time,” he added.

