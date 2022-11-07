Cebu City opens new night food market

CEBU CITY -- The local government of Cebu City recently opened a night food market in its uptown area.

Located along B. Rodriguez Street in Barangay Sambag 2, Chibogan sa B. Rod offers a variety of Cebuano food such as Lechon de Cebu and Siomai sa Tisa.

Other street food from different cuisines, even Halal dishes, are available for the public to try.

"Just like the night markets of Kuala Lumpur and many other cities in Southeast Asia," said the city's public information office.

This night market was organized by the barangay, a non-government organization that supports small businesses, and the Cebu City United Vendors Association.

"The mayor's instruction to barangay officials was for them to clear the area of street and ambulant vendors during the day. In order to provide them with an alternative, vendors will be allowed to sell food at night," the statement added.

During the day, it will be cleared for pedestrians to use. City personnel from the health department are monitoring food handling and the implementation of health protocols along the new food market.

There are about 62 stalls in Chibogan sa B. Rod, which is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.