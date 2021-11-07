MANILA – The coronation night of the first edition of Miss Glamour International will not push through as scheduled on Saturday in Mexico (Sunday in the Philippines), a candidate said.

The finale was supposed to happen in Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila).

Philippine bet Gianna Margarita Llanes revealed through consecutive posts on social media that it will not proceed for reasons yet to be disclosed.

“Please do not worry, I am okay. Sorry to everyone waiting for the pageant. Something happened and it is not pushing through tonight. I will make an official statement when everything is finalized in a few hours. I love you all,” she said in one post.

In her next update, Llanes asked for her supporters to continue praying for her and her fellow candidates.

“Please do continue to pray for the girls and I at this moment. We are on an emotional rollercoaster right now, but we have each other and all decisions are in unison,” she said.

The Miss Glamour International organization has yet to issue an official statement as of writing.

In a Facebook live on Saturday (Manila time), Llanes said her experience in Mexico has been “absolutely amazing” so far.

“As competitive as it is because the caliber of girls in absolutely incredible, everybody has been like a sister probably because this is the pioneer year of Miss Glamour International. We do feel like we are all in this together in making a name for the pageant itself and the organization as a whole,” she said.

Miss Glamour International is the fifth beayty pageant Llanes has joined overall.

RELATED VIDEO