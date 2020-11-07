Stars take a break: Celebrity getaways in time of pandemic

The novel coronavirus pandemic has certainly made it more challenging to travel this year, but these celebrities managed to have their well-deserved vacations, mostly in private or secluded areas.

Check out where some of your favorite stars went:

GREECE Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, went to Greece last August in celebration of the latter's birthday. Instagram.com/piawurtzbach BATANGAS Kathryn Bernardo was one of the many Kapamilya stars who had a a wellness retreat at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas during the lockdown. Instagram.com/bernardokath BATANGAS Also spotted at The Farm was actress-singer Nadine Lustre, who recently celebrated her birthday at the resort. Instagram.com/nadine BATANGAS Actress Solenn Heussaff and entrepreneur Nico Bolzico also went to Batangas early this month to celebrate the latter's birthday. They stayed at a property in Tali Beach. Instagram.com/nicobolzico ZAMBALES Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Kim Chiu recently celebrated the third anniversary of their friendship -- aptly called AngBeKi -- by going on an out-of-town trip. In Chiu's vlog, the three can be seen hitting a beach in Subic, Zambales. Instagram.com/bela ZAMBALES Another celebrity who has been enjoying his time in Zambales is Gerald Anderson, who owns a property there. The actor recently opened his private resort, called Hayati, to the public. Instagram.com/andersongeraldjr CAVITE Actress Julia Barretto recently spent some quality time with her family at Villa Vicente, a private resort located in Cavite. Instagram.com/juliabarretto CAVITE Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles also had a weekend getaway at Villa Vicente with their kids. Instagram.com/milesaubrey PALAWAN Newly married couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli flew to Palawan earlier this year to stay at the luxurious Amanpulo resort. The trip marks the "delayed honeymoon" of the couple, as well as Geronimo's birthday. Instagram.com/matteog PALAWAN Actress Maja Salvador and her boyfriend, Rambo Nuñez, also visited Amanpulo in celebration of the former's birthday. Instagram.com/iammajasalvador

