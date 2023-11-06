DOTr launches MRT, LRT 'Chrismas trains'

MANILA - The Department of Transportation's Railway Sector has launched Christmas Trains at MRT-3 and Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) in preparation for the upcoming Yuletide season.

The DOTr decorated some of their trains with candy canes, snow man, traditional Christmas lanterns and snowflakes.

Tuloy-tuloy din ang mga tugtuging pamasko sa "Christmas Trains" ng MRT-3.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/vTfeti2dcO — Johnson Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) November 6, 2023

DOTr Asec. Jorjette Aquino led the team in giving candies to some passengers of MRT-3.

Aquino said this is an annual tradition of the DOTr to let their passengers feel the holiday season.

The LRT Line 2 management is also offering its own version of Christmas trains.

LRT 2 Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera gave a free ride to a 7-year old boy who is a regular passenger of LRT-2 after he was able to recite all the stations of LRT-2 from Recto Station to Antipolo Station.

Mga tauhan ng DOTr Railway Sector, sinimulan na ang pagkanta ng mga pamaskong awitin sa MRT-3 Ayala Station kasabay ng ilulunsad na "Christmas Trains" ng kagawaran. pic.twitter.com/eUh3MGMkPk — Johnson Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) November 6, 2023

Cael Mateo Arrojo and his mother thanked the management for the free ride.

