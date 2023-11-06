DOTr launches MRT, LRT 'Chrismas trains'

MANILA - The Department of Transportation's Railway Sector has launched Christmas Trains at MRT-3 and Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) in preparation for the upcoming Yuletide season.
The DOTr decorated some of their trains with candy canes, snow man, traditional Christmas lanterns and snowflakes.
DOTr Asec. Jorjette Aquino led the team in giving candies to some passengers of MRT-3.
Aquino said this is an annual tradition of the DOTr to let their passengers feel the holiday season.
The LRT Line 2 management is also offering its own version of Christmas trains.
LRT 2 Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera gave a free ride to a 7-year old boy who is a regular passenger of LRT-2 after he was able to recite all the stations of LRT-2 from Recto Station to Antipolo Station.
Cael Mateo Arrojo and his mother thanked the management for the free ride.