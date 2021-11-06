Photos from Miss Globe and Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram accounts

Filipinos woke up to good news Saturday morning after Philippine bet Maureen Montagne captured the Miss Globe 2021 title— the country’s second international crown in the space of a week.

Many pageant fans and beauty queens took to social media to pay tribute to the newest addition to the long list of Pinay beauties who have made a mark in international pageants.

Montagne’s Binibining Pilipinas family was among the first to congratulate her for her victory in Albania.

“Mrs. Stella Marquez Araneta and BPCI are thrilled with your latest pageant achievement. We never doubted that you will represent our country so well internationally. You make us very proud. See you back in the Philippines, our queen,” the statement said.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also extended a congratulatory message to the newly crowned queen.

Montagne also received short messages from her fellow Binibini queens such as Hannah Arnold, Samantha Panlilio, and Cindy Obeñita.

“We did it again, Philippines! Congratulations, Maureen Montagne,” said Obeñita, who won the Miss Intercontinental crown last Saturday.

“So proud of you @maureenmontagne!!! You were on absolute fire!!” said Panlilio, who will represent the Philippines at the Miss Grand International.

Arnold, on the other hand, could not help but be emotional after the success of her two friends Obeñita and Montagne abroad.

“OMGGGGGG. I'm crying. My loves did it. They are our Miss Globe and Miss Intercontinental,” said Arnold, who won the Binibining Pilipinas-International 2021 title.

Meanwhile, netizens took Twitter by storm to flex the rare feat of winning two titles in a span of a week.

“Paano ba ‘yan? Sa atin na naman ang korona. Parang sanay na sanay naman na kasi tayo, hindi na bago. Asia’s Powerhouse talaga ang Pilipinas,” one netizen said jokingly.

“Grabeee naman talaga Philippines. Bagong crown na naman. Congratulations to our Queen Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne. Ginalingan naman talaga kaseeee,” another fan said.

Some beauty pageant fans also said Montagne’s win is a reminder of how strong the Philippines is in the pageant world.

“Philippines ain't called POWERHOUSE in BEAUTY PAGEANT for NOTHING!” a netizen tweeted.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users also acknowledged BPCI’s executive Stella Marquez Araneta for consistently picking strong candidates for international competitions.

“Ang lakas ng mga pambato ng Bb. Pilipinas this year!!! Wohoooo nakadalawang crown na!!! Let the winning streak of Ph continue,” one noticed.

“Laban na laban ang girls ni Madam Stella ngayon taon. Ayaw paawat sa pag-uwi ng korona,” said another fan.

Other netizens had funny tweets about Araneta, with one fan hoping that the beauty pageant boss had some good coffee earlier.

“Ang bongga ng bbp... ang sarap siguro ng kape ngayon ni madam stella,” the fan commented.

Montagne bested over 40 candidates for the crown, making her the Philippines' second Miss Globe titleholder after Ann Colis in 2015.

