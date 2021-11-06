Photo from Keinth Petrasanta's Instagram account



Pageant newcomer Keinth Petrasanta from Laguna has been appointed by the Mutya ng Pilipinas organization to represent the Philippines at the 24th Miss Tourism International.

In a statement released by the national organization, Petrasanta will be carrying the Philippine flag when she virtually competes on Dec. 18.

The candidate, who hails from Cabuyao City, competed in the 2019 Mutya ng Pilipinas. Despite being a newbie in the pageant world, she has been considered as queen material.

“Coming from humble beginnings, Ms. Petrasanta is a genuine example of the Hometown Girl, a moniker uniquely associated with the organization,” the statement said.

Petrasanta has been trained by popular beauty queen maker Rodgil Flores of the Kagandahang Flores Camp. She is also receiving personal mentorship from Cyrille Payumo, winner of Miss Tourism International 2019.

Last year, Mutya ng Pilipinas did not send a representative to the Miss Tourism International pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, MNP chairman Fred Yuson also reassured pageant fans that "MNP is gearing up for an active year of pageantry in 2022.”

Mutya ng Pilipinas was established in 1965 and is one of the longest-running pageants in the country.

Cory Quirino, president of MNP, aptly describes it as "an aspiring beauty queen's first step in her journey to the crown."

