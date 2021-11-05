Maureen Montagne slayed during the swimsuit round of Miss Globe 2021, which kicked off in Albania on Friday (early morning of Saturday in the Philippines).

The Philippine bet showed why she won first runner-up in the pageant's Miss Bikini competition as she posed in her black two-piece swimwear. The Miss Bikini special award was won by Guyana's representative.

LOOK: Philippines' Maureen Montagne during the swimsuit portion of Miss Globe 2021. pic.twitter.com/0RV6rGfHJe — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 5, 2021

Montagne is aiming to win the Philippines' second Miss Globe title after Ann Colis in 2015.

Her predecessor, Leren Bautista, finished as second runner-up in 2019.

Miss Globe 2021 has yet to announce its Top 15 candidates as of writing.