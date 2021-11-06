Photo from Miss Globe's Instagram account



Newly crowned Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne was full of gratitude as she updated her social media account, hours after her coronation in Albania on Friday.

“Thank you @themissglobe for this once in a lifetime opportunity and honor! I am so thrilled and humbled to be your Miss Globe 2021,” Montagne wrote.

She went on to thank the Binibining Pilipinas organization alongside her core team and camp, Kagandahang Flores, for “always making time for me.”

“A huge thank you to @bbpilipinasofficial for giving me this opportunity to raise our flag in the beautiful country of Albania! Thank you to my core team @iamolisara @makeupbyshonezendon @ms.mhaki_hmua and @alainlababit for always helping me be a queen who stands tall,” Montagne said.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without @kfforcrownandcountry @rodinb.flores and @enztagram08 ,our late nights paid off.”

She also paid tribute to Filipino designers, such as Louis Pangilinan and Patrick Isorena, who made her stunning Sampaguita-inspired national costume.

“My night wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing designers, thank you @louispangilinan.ph for our dazzling gowns and @patrick_isorena for making my sampaguita dreams bloom into fruition! Thank you @christophermunar for always giving me the sparkles I need to shine on stage,” Montagne added.

“Thank you to each and every one of you who has helped me along my journey, I felt the love and power of my fellow kababayan during my entire Miss Globe journey here in Albania! You guys truly went above and beyond to help me succeed and to make my dreams come true.”

Montagne beat more than 40 candidates for the crown, making her the Philippines' second Miss Globe titleholder since Ann Colis won in 2015.

Aside from the Miss Globe title, she also placed first runner-up in 3 pre-pageant competitions: People's Choice, Miss Bikini, and Head to Head Challenge.

Montagne, 28, is a commercial model and professional host, and has also worked as a magazine writer.