Maureen Montagne enters Miss Globe 2021 Top 15

Maureen Montagne is a step closer to winning the Miss Globe 2021 crown.

The Filipina beauty queen entered the Top 15 of the pageant, which kicked off on Friday in Albania (early morning of Saturday in the Philippines).

Other candidates who made the cut came from Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Venezuela, Romania, Malaysia, USA, Guyana, and Nigeria.

Estonia's representative won the People's Choice Award, earning an automatic spot in the Top 15.

Montagne is aiming to win the Philippines' second Miss Globe title after Ann Colis in 2015.

Her predecessor, Leren Bautista, finished as second runner-up in 2019.

Montagne, 28, is a commercial model and professional host, and has also worked as a magazine writer.

Prior to her stint in Miss Globe, she finished first runner-up in Miss Eco International 2019. The title was eventually offered to her after the winner, Peru's Suheyn Cipriani, was dethroned due to pregnancy.

Montagne declined the offer, with fourth runner-up Amy Tinie Abdul Aziz of Malaysia taking over the crown that year.



