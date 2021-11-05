Maria HeleenToniste of Estonia won the Miss Globe 2021 fan vote. Screengrab from YouTube

In a surprising twist, Estonia's representative surpassed the Philippines' Maureen Montagne in the Miss Globe 2021 fan vote, earning an automatic spot in the Top 15.

Maria HeleenToniste topped the leaderboard during the coronation night in Albania on Friday (early morning of Saturday in the Philippines), getting a score of 17%.

Montagne, meanwhile, ended with a score of 16%. Despite this, she was still able to make it to the Top 15, and eventually the Top 5, after impressing the judges.

Many Filipino pageant fans took to social media to express shock over the results, but were nevertheless relieved that Montagne is still in the running for the Miss Globe 2021 title.

Rank 2 sa People’s Choice si Maureen! Pero crown kasi ng Miss Globe sa kanya 💪🏻 — Von Kenneth (@vhonnkenneth) November 5, 2021