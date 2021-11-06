The Philippines remains a pageant powerhouse amid the pandemic as it won two crowns for two consecutive weekends.

Maureen Montagne was named Miss Globe 2021 in Albania on Friday (morning of Saturday in the Philippines), making her the country's second woman to win the crown.

Her victory came a week after her batchmate in Binibining Pilipinas, Cinderella Obeñita, was proclaimed Miss Intercontinental 2021 in Egypt.

The last known time that the Philippines scored a back-to-back pageant win was in 2017, when Karen Ibasco and Winwyn Marquez were named Miss Earth and Reina Hispanoamericana, respectively, in one weekend.

Prior to this, the country won Miss Earth for two straight years in 2014 and 2015.