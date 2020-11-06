'Whatever happens, we’re with you': Lea Salonga posts photos with Joe Biden

MANILA -- Lea Salonga took to social media to show her support for former US vice president Joe Biden in his race to the White House.

On Twitter, the Broadway icon shared old photos of her with the US presidential candidate at a previous Tony Awards ceremony.

Incumbent US president Donald Trump is currently in a tight battle with Biden, with the latter inching closer to winning this year's elections.

"Whatever happens, we're with you," she said in the caption, adding that it was "such a privilege" to be able to meet him at the Tonys.

Salonga earlier shared that she holds a green card, allowing her to become a permanent resident of the US.

"Technically I'm not Filipino-American (only Filipino, and a green card holder; I've not yet acquired a US passport)," she said in a post on her official Facebook page back in 2015.

Salonga has rescheduled her North American tour to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Her 2019 concert in Australia will be shown in the US this November 9 as part of the "Broadway's Best" lineup of PBS.

