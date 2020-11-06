Pinay beauty queen represents Asia in Miss Globe 2020

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Ricablanca

MANILA -- A Filipina beauty queen has been chosen to represent Asia in the Miss Globe 2020 pageant, making her a step closer to the crown.

Stephanie Ricablanca was recently named Miss Globe Asia and joins other regional representatives from Africa, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

On top of these, she also won the Miss Congeniality award.

"I am so grateful and excited to have received this award because I am dedicating all these to the Filipino people," Ricablanca told ABS-CBN News in an online interview.

Miss Globe has yet to announce the last candidate that will complete the pageant's Top 7.

Once completed, the lineup will be trimmed down to the Top 3.

According to Ricablanca, the candidates with the most number of likes and views on the Miss Globe Instagram page will have a slot at the finals.

She happily shared that the Philippines is currently leading the race as she encouraged her fellowmen to keep showing their support by liking her photo below:

"This is all thanks to the undying support of the Filipino people. Hopefully, we maintain this position," she said.

When asked about the final date of the Miss Globe 2020 pageant, Ricablanca said it will likely be "by the end of 2020 or on the early months of 2021."

"This is because the safety and the health of all the candidates is of paramount importance to the organization," she said.

SHOWCASING PH

Ricablanca said she got a slot in the Top 7 after winning a task that involved creating a video about herself, her country, and why she should win Miss Globe.

She said she opted to showcase the beauty of the Philippines and the resilience of its people amid the pandemic, using KZ Tandingan's song "Raise Your Flag" as the background track.

"I felt that it was the best music to be used as this will go hand in hand with my message that I sincerely hope will uplift and inspire people to continue on fighting and living on each new day that comes," she said of "Raise Your Flag."

Should she be crowned Miss Globe, Ricablanca intends to use her platform to work with organizations that support the rights of women and children.

As for the Filipina beauty queen that she considers her role model and inspiration, she mentioned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

"She (Gray) completely and perfectly embodied -- and continues to do so -- what it truly means to be a Miss Universe. This can be seen in the way she presents herself, the way she talks, and in the content of what she is saying. But in my opinion, it is best seen in her actions and through the activities she participates in which always aims to help the Filipino people and the Philippines as a country," she said.

"Catriona is also very innovative in showing her patriotism for the Philippines. And she is just so inspiring for me that I make it a point to also be as patriotic and as genuine and let it show through my own original ways," she ended.

The Miss Globe pageant that Ricablanca is participating in is different from the one joined by Rowena Sasuluya, Leren Mae Bautista, and Michele Gumabao as titleholders under Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI).

She is representing the Philippines in the competition organized by the Canada-based Miss Globe Group, as opposed to the Albania-based Miss Globe that BPCI has partnered with.

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC