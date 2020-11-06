Missing Japan? 6 places to shop for snacks, groceries

MANILA -- Are you one of the many Filipinos whose holidays have been ruined by the novel coronavirus pandemic? Here's another way to experience the East Asian country amid the lockdown.

A number of specialty stores in Metro Manila and beyond have been giving customers their fix of Japanese snacks and ingredients as everyone waits for tourism to restart.

Here are some of them:

TOKYO MARKET PH

Marketed as "your gateway to Japan," this online store sells a variety of food items from the East Asian country, from snacks and pantry essentials to cute burger candy kits.

It also offers ready-to-eat party trays of Japanese dishes such as chicken teriyaki, gyudon, and ebi tempura.

NEW HATCHIN

Craving for that bag of nuts or chips but can't seem to remember what it's called because the brand is written in Japanese? Chances are it's available at New Hatchin, which is located at Katipunan Road in Quezon City.

The shop offers pretty much whatever you can think of, from the usual curry and instant noodles to hayashi rice sauce, pickled plums, mentaiko, and sweet red beans.

NISHIKIKEN

Still into the sushi bake trend? You can get all your ingredients in one place at Nishikiken in Mandaluyong City.

From the Japanese rice, kani, and seaweed down to the ebiko, green nori powder, and chili oil, this store has it all and more.

FUJI MART PH

Looking for a Japanese store in your area? Fuji Mart PH has branches not only in Timog, Quezon City but also at Doña Soledad in Parañaque and Malate, Manila.

This shop offers a wide range of Japanese products such as bottled banana-flavored milk and shirataki noodles.

GO GRILL MART

Located at Scout Torillo in Quezon City, this all-pink store specializes in Japanese and Korean products.

Here, you can get your fix of the famous alcoholic beverage Strong Zero as well as different Japanese Kit Kat flavors, rice seasoning, and instant ramen, among others.

KEY COFFEE PH

Japan is known for its drip coffee packets that let you enjoy a freshly brewed cup at home, in the office, or pretty much anywhere as long as you have a mug and hot water.

One of the well-known brands offering this type of product is Key Coffee, which is available in the Philippines via Lazada Mall. You can have drip coffee packets delivered to your doorstep, with prices as low as P150 for a pack of five.