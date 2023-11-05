ABS-CBN reporter Jacque Manabat and content creator Arshie Larga.

ABS-CBN reporter Jacque Manabat is the only journalist invited to a gathering of content creators, the World Creator Festival, in Busan, South Korea.

The event's organizers carefully selected over 120 "trailblazing" creators from around the world, who they believe have been “transforming social media with their fresh perspectives and innovative approaches.”

Manabat was chosen to represent the Philippines in the said international showcase along with TikTok Awards PH 2022 Content Creator of the Year, Arshie Larga.

The World Creator Festival aims to celebrate the people who shape how netizens consume media and information.

The event marks TikTok Korea's 3rd annual Creator Night. This year, they partnered with Busan, integrating the TikTok Creator segment into the festival.

Participants will take part in a range of activities, including the renowned Busan Fireworks Festival, networking days and nights, as well as mission tours.

The festival will culminate with an awarding ceremony on Tuesday, where outstanding creators who think outside the box will be recognized for the contributions they made that helped change online experience.

