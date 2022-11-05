MANILA – After years of looking for a sense of excitement that could match Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach finally felt it again.

The 2015 titleholder revealed that her excitement over the New York City Marathon was similar to her Miss Universe experience in Las Vegas seven years ago.

“For years, I was looking for something that would get me excited as much as Miss Universe did. I kept looking & trying new things but couldn’t find that feeling again…until now,” Wurtzbach wrote in her caption.

“As a first time marathoner I AM SO EXCITED to be here: to see, feel, taste the spirit of the iconic @nycmarathon.”

The iconic beauty queen shared that it was her fiancé, Jeremy Jauncey, who first learned about her dream of running in a marathon.

“I kept it to myself for so long because I was embarrassed or maybe insecure about my athletic capabilities. Imagine saying ‘I want to run a marathon’ when you don't even run 10 minutes on a treadmill,” Wurtzbach shared.

“Nahiya ako. But I wanted it! I had the vision in my head I just needed to make it into reality…and now here we are.”

It was back in July when Wurtzbach revealed that she is joining her first marathon.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder has been using her social media platform to inspire people to try running as a way to stay strong and fit, among her other advocacies.

RELATED VIDEO