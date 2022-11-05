Food shorts: Sunday buffet, coffee, donuts and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

SPECTRUM SUNDAY’S BEST

Smokestack Roast. Jeeves de Veyra

Spectrum at Fairmont Makati invites families to partake of its Sunday’s Best Brunch Buffet.

“The concept of Sunday’s Best is that we bring the best of our theme nights into it, plus some additional stuff like we have the shawarma, we have a big carving of beef that’s slow roasted in the oven for over eight hours on low temperatures so it stays soft and nice.,” said Raffles Fairmont executive chef Bela Rieck.

Definitely save room for dessert as Spectrum serves up unlimited cups of premium artisanal ice cream Carmen’s Best featuring six flavors to complement the other sweet offerings in the offer.

Paco Magsaysay of Carmen's Best and Fairmont executive chef Bela Rieck. Jeeves de Veyra

The Spectrum Sunday’s Best is available every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and is priced at P3,200+ per person.

GRAND HYATT’S CURATED SETS

The RIbeye Curated Set of The Grand Kitchen at Grand Hyatt Manila. Jeeves de Veyra

The Grand Kitchen at Grand Hyatt Manila revamps its menu with its very own specially curated sets.

Have your pick of the Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, or Korean sets, or choose a selection from the grill, sandwiches, and pasta options.

Go light with the lumpiang sariwa, sushi or vegan-friendly Tokyo Beyond Burger sets, or have The Grand Kitchen’s signature Hainanese Chicken or Grilled Australian Ribeye Steak sets if you’re really hungry.

The curated sets prices range from P1,250+ to P2,400+ and include an appetizer, main course, and dessert. Diners can add P480 for unlimited house wine, local beers, and chilled juices.

COFFEE ACADEMICS TO-GO OPENS IN MEGAMALL

Coffee Academics To-Go kisok at SM Megamall. Jeeves de Veyra

Coffee Academics To-Go opens a new branch at SM Megamall.

Compared to the other To-Go branches, this is a smaller kiosk that reflects the fast pace of its expansion with the aim of making its specialty coffee reachable to more people. The kiosk still has a complete menu of coffee and specialty drinks as well as Hontiveros’ croissants and pastries.

For coffee purists, check out the Steamed Black, a steamed double shot of espresso with cold water that highlights the naked notes of the TCA Blend.

The Coffee Academics To-Go Megamall branch is located at the ground floor of the Fashion Hall.

HYDRO FLASK FOR COFFEE LOVERS

Hydro Flask. Jeeves de Veyra

Hydro Flask has introduced the new 20 oz Sedona Flex Sip specifically targeted to coffee lovers at a workshop facilitated by Ros Juan at Commune.

The new Hydro Flasks sports a wider mouth that can easily accommodate most pour-over drippers like the Hario V60 and the Origami enabling home brewers to directly brew into the flask without the need for a separate server. The leakproof double insulated flask can then keep the coffee at the right temperature for up to 24 hours.

Besides that, the new Hydro Flask color collection called "Shades of Sedona" highlights the colors Indigo and Goji inspired by the red rocks and blue skies of Sedona, Arizona. These are now available at Hydro Flask stores and kiosks nationwide and come with Hydro Flask’s lifetime warranty.

MIMI & BROS REOPENS AFTER RENOVATION

The new exterior of Mimi & Bros. Jeeves de Veyra

Mimi & Bros brings the happy back with its reopening after a three-week renovation.

The restaurant was a favorite because of its al-fresco dining spaces. After the renovation, the open feel is much more apparent. The restaurant’s interiors feel much lighter and brighter. In addition, the whole restaurant can now be opened making it a safe conducive all-day dining option in the new normal.

New dishes. Jeeves de Veyra

Besides their famous fried chicken and smashed burger, fish and chips, garlic parmesan wings, truffle cream pasta, Caesar salad, chef's bounty salad, and the welcome return of their Chicharon Crusted Pork Chop are new additions to the menu.

Mimi and Bros is located at the Crossroads in BGC and is open from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

SUGAR-FREE SWISS CHOCOLATE CAKE FROM HONEYBON

Swiss Chocolate Cake. Handout

Honeybon launched its Swiss Chocolate Cake for health-conscious dessert lovers.

The new cake is sweetened with a zero-calorie sugar substitute, with layers of moist, fluffy chocolate chiffon then filled and covered with Swiss chocolate ganache made with sugar-free couverture chocolate.

The new Sugar-free Swiss Chocolate Cake is available via www.honeybon.ph, Honeybon stores at SM Megamall and Festival Mall Alabang, and select Tokyo Bubble Tea branches (The Fort Residences, BGC; Banawe, Quezon City; and Wilson, San Juan City) for P1,480 (whole) or P195 per slice.

HAPPY HOLE’EWEEN AT RANDY’S DONUTS

Halloween donuts. Handout

American donut chain Randy’s Donuts serves up special treats this Halloween.

Choose from these huge fluffy, airy, donuts: Choc-O Spider Web, Vanilla Icey Web, Spider-rrific and Monster Eye! Simply delicious, made fresh every day and delivered to your doorstep by Pick-A-Roo.

Randy’s Halloween donuts are available until November 15 at the following stores: Uptown Parade, Robinsons Magnolia, Conrad S’Maison and Okada Manila.