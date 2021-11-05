MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BLYTHE LIP TREAT AFTER PARTY COLLECTION

Handout

Careline has launched its Blythe Lip Treat After Party Collection to celebrate the transition to adulthood of its brand ambassador Andrea Brillantes.

The Blythe Lip Treat After Party Collection is enriched with vitamin E and comes in five different shades: Oatmeal, Pudding, Cheesecake, Banoffee, and Tiramisu.

It is available on Careline's official stores on Lazada and Shopee, and in supermarkets, department stores, and drug stores nationwide.

GARNIER'S VITAMIN C SERUM

Handout

Garnier promises to help get lighten acne marks and dark spots in three days with its Vitamin C Serum.

It has a lightweight texture and non-sticky formula, making it suitable for both day and night use. According to Garnier, it is one of the most-loved serums by Filipinos with over 21,000 5-star reviews on Shopee and Lazada.

The Garnier Vitamin C serum is available on Shopee Mall and LazMall, as well as in Watsons drugstores and supermarkets nationwide.

GENTLE FLUIDITY BY FRANCIS KURKDJIAN

Handout

Filipino fragrance connoisseurs can now get a hold of Francis Kurkdjian's gender-neutral Gentle Fluidity duo -- two eaux de parfums composed with the same notes yet carrying different olfactory experiences that surpass the male-female dichotomy.

Gentle Fluidity is now available in the Philippines exclusively through Adora Department Store.

Kurkdjian is the nose behind some of the world's most popular luxury fragrances such as the best-selling Le Mâle by Jean-Paul Gaultier and the award-winning Elie Saab Le Parfum.

GLOBE 0917 LIFESTYLE LAUNCHES SUSTAINABILITY LINE

Handout

Globe's 0917 Lifestyle has joined the battle against single-use plastics by collaborating with Revolve, a Philippine-based social enterprise.

The partnership resulted in a product line that utilizes recycled polyethylene tetraphyte (RPET) bottles to help reduce harmful plastic waste in the environment.

The 0917 Lifestyle Sustainability Shirt is made from 60% cotton and 40% RPET, equating to roughly four to six 1-liter plastic bottles.

The tote bag, on the other hand, is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, exactly three one-liter bottles worth.

For more details, visit the website and social media pages of 0917 Lifestyle.

MASSAGE MNL'S SPA QUARANTINE PARTY

Handout

Massage MNL is letting customers hold a spa quarantine party at home with its newest offering.

Called the Massage Bar, it includes a spa setup, signature massages, foot spa, hand spa, hand paraffin, facial, manicure, and pedicure.

The package can be customized for different occasions such as bridal showers, gender reveal parties, birthdays, and more.

Massage MNL assured that all its staff members are fully vaccinated, and practice health and safety protocols.

More details are available on Massage MNL's website and social media pages.

NEUTROGENA'S IMPROVED DEEP CLEAN LINE

Handout

Neutrogena has released its new and improved Deep Clean line, with science-backed Amino Micellar Technology that promises to remove 99% of impurities while retaining 99% of skin moisture.

The upgraded formula of Neutrogena's Deep Clean line has been tried and tested on different skin types, and comes in five variants to suit every skin need. These include Gentle, Acne, Deep Clean, Brightening, and Soothing.

More details are available on Neutrogena's website.

POND'S LAUNCHES AI-POWERED SKIN ADVISOR

Pond's recently unveiled its AI-powered Skin Advisor Live (SAL) with Watsons, giving near-instant skin care analysis and personalized day and night skin care regimens.

SAL is available on the Watsons website and draws data gathered from 1 million sources, according to Pond's, allowing Filipinos to get skin care advice from the comfort of their homes.

After finishing their skin analysis, users get a P100 discount voucher for Pond's products on Watsons' online platform.

TINY BUDS TO RELEASE 'SEEDS OF HOPE' BOOK

Handout

Baby brand Tiny Buds is set to release a storybook to help instill the value of hope into the hearts of parents and children amid the pandemic.

Titled "Seeds of Hope," the book was launched on November 5 in an online event on the Tiny Buds Facebook page.

Customers can get a copy of "Seeds of Hope" together with a Tiny Grow Kit set as a free gift from Tiny Buds with a minimum purchase of P1,111 on the brand's 11.11 sale.

The promotion will take place on Tiny Buds's official stores on Lazada, Shopee, and Edamama.

Y.O.U BEAUTY'S NOUTRIWEAR+ SERIES

Handout

Y.O.U Beauty has released its new NoutriWear+ series, which promises to provide full coverage of up to 24 hours while nourishing skin throughout the day.

The NoutriWear+ Series offers options for those with warm to neutral undertones. Y.O.U Beauty said the easiest way to tell is to look at the veins on one's wrist. Blue means a cool undertone, while green signifies a warm undertone. Both blue and green, meanwhile, is neutral.

The new products are available on the brand's official stores on Shopee and Lazada.