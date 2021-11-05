Photos from Maureen Montagne's Instagram account

Philippine bet Maureen Montagne is keeping herself as one of the strongest candidates at Miss Globe 2021 as she dazzled in her sampaguita-inspired national costume.

Montagne appeared like a carnival queen in her sultry, green-and-white costume adorned with the sampaguita-like flowers.

On her Instagram account, the beauty queen paid tribute to the Philippine national flower.

“Sampaguita is considered a symbol of fidelity, purity, devotion, strength and dedication. A perfect symbol of a modern Filipina,” she said in the caption.

Montagne also added some descriptions about the popular flower and a bit of historical facts to describe the Patrick Isorena-tailored national outfit.

“Declared as the Philippines National Flower by Gov. Gen. Frank Murphy through Proclamation No. 652 s. 1934, the sweet-smelling white flowers of sampaguita [have] long been celebrated in song, stories and legends. The flowers are often made into garlands and its essence made into perfumes,” she explained.

“The name Sampaguita is a Spanish term that comes from the Filipino words "sumpa kita," which mean 'I promise you.'”

The Pinay beauty leads the tally for the most voted participant in the competition, accumulating 18% of the total votes, as of writing.

She is ahead by a good margin against the second running Canada (11%), England (10%), and Mexico (9%). The winner in the fan vote will automatically move into the Top 15 semifinals.

Montagne also made it to the top 18 of the head to head challenge, joining candidates from Ukraine, Guyana, USA, Romania, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, Canada, France, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Demnark, Tatarstan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Latvia, and Albania.

Miss Globe 2021 is set to be held on November 5. Montagne is eyeing the country’s second crown in the competition after Ann Colis’ feat in 2015.

The Philippines' last delegate, Leren Bautista, finished as second runner-up in the 2019 edition of the pageant.

