Did you know? Fully vaccinated Filipinos can now visit Israel

Jaffa Port in Israel. Handout

MANILA -- Here's good news for Filipinos who are looking forward to traveling in the new normal.

After more than 18 months, fully vaccinated tourists from the Philippines are finally welcome to visit Israel.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Israel Ministry of Tourism said these include Filipinos who:

have been vaccinated with one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazenica, Sinovac, or Sinopharm vaccine at least 14 days before entering Israel (but no more than 180 days upon leaving)

have received the booster vaccine dose and at least 14 days have passed

have recovered from COVID-19 and can present proof of the results of a positive nucleic acid amplification test at least 11 days prior to the day of entry into Israel (but no more than 180 days upon leaving)

have recovered from COVID-19 and have received at least one dose of the WHO-approved vaccines

Those who meet the requirements will be asked to take a PCR test 72 hours before their flight and fill out a passenger declaration form.

They will then be asked to take another PCR test upon their arrival in Israel, which will entail staying in a hotel for 24 hours or until the results have been released.

"To say we are excited that Israel is reopening to travelers is an understatement," said Sammy Yahia, Israel Ministry of Tourism's director for Philippines and India. "Israel has taken incredible steps to protect its people and visitors and we pride ourselves on ensuring a COVID-safe and unforgettable trip to those who will be entering our beautiful country."

"We have been awaiting this moment, to bring back international travelers into our country, for a very long time now," added Yoel Razvozov, Israel's minister of tourism. "We're ecstatic to share our country with everyone once again."

Israel is set to welcome more visitors later this year as it hosts the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

The competition will be held in the city of Eilat on December 12 at 7 p.m. ET (December 13, 7 a.m. in the Philippines).