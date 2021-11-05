Watch more on iWantTFC



Newly crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita said on Friday that following rules played an important part in her victory in the competition held in Egypt on Friday.

In her guesting on TeleRadyo's Sakto, the 25-year-old senior tourism officer from Cagayan de Oro explained why she was not wearing a gown during her crowning moment.

"I would like to take this opportunity to really clear up the air. ...We were told by the organization that once you get into Top 6, you have to wear cocktail and those na hindi nasali, they will change into their evening gown. But then again, Miss England and ako we belong to the same tent. May backstage, same kami ng room. And so, nag-usap kami na ''di ba we don't need to change?' Then she confirmed na 'oo, hindi na, hindi na tayo magchi-change kasi part tayo ng Top 6.' Yung ibang girl na kasali sa Top 6 nasa ibang room, so they changed into their evening gown," the Filipina beauty queen said.

"So 'yon I think it's really important to really obey the rules of the organization because that will make you win. I think it played an important part in my victory," she added.



Obeñita also shared this tip with those who dream of becoming a beauty queen like her.

"My advice is to really read. Read up a lot. This is your best weapon for whatever pageant you want to participate in, whatever endeavor you want to pursue. Kasi nga it's very important that we are knowledgeable of what's happening around us because only then we can know how to respond. And once your desire to help your community or to help the advocacy group is already there, it would be easy to make some thing happened. So if you dream it, you can achieve it," Obeñita said.

Last Saturday (Manila time), Obeñita won over 70 candidates and took home the Miss Intercontinental 2021 crown.

She is now the country's second Miss Intercontinental titleholder, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

Aside from the crown, the Filipina beauty queen was also named Miss Intercontinental-Asia Oceania.



The beauty queen graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication from Liceo de Cagayan University. She said she has been "academically multi-decorated" since her elementary years.

Aside from working in the provincial government of Misamis Oriental, she is also an events host, model, and brand endorser.

Obeñita, who considers Mother Teresa and Kobe Bryant as her role models, is an advocate for cervical cancer awareness and prevention, as well as press freedom.

