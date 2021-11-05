Handout

MANILA — The members of Ben&Ben have been tapped as the newest endorsers of a shopping mall chain in the country.

The well-loved 9-piece Filipino folk-pop band will soon release their version of the popular Filipino Christmas song "Tuloy na Tuloy pa rin ang Pasko" by APO Hiking Society as part of its partnership with Robinsons Malls.

The track will be played at Robinsons Malls nationwide, as well as on streaming platforms.

"We want our shoppers to know that we're in tune with the times and what better way to convey that message than by getting Ben&Ben," Robinsons Malls SVP and general manager Arlene Magtibay said in a statement.

"The band's wholesome and 'famband' image are consistent with our positioning, and their fandom that cuts across social demographics aligns well with our target customers," she added.

Ben&Ben is known for their hit songs such as "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," and "Pasalubong," which features singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre.

The band released a new album this year, titled "Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno," and is set to hold a digital concert, "Kuwaderno," on December 5 via KTX.ph.

