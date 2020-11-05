WATCH: Beauty queen's bedroom gets a makeover

MANILA -- A few simple touches transformed a beauty queen's small bedroom into an elegant, tropical-inspired space.

Samantha Bernardo, who finished second runner-up in the 2018 and 2019 editions of Binibining Pilipinas, gave a tour of her redesigned bedroom in a recent vlog.

She sought the help of her friend, interior designer Karl Dioso, to liven up her sleeping area, which now has a color palette of black, silver, gold, and white.

Dioso first rearranged the furniture to improve the flow of the room, moving Bernardo's bed and closet. This allowed the beauty queen to have more space for a work station, which also serves as her makeup area.

Wallpaper in a tropical print was added to the space surrounding the bed, making the room look bigger than it actually is.

"Never kong na-imagine na magiging ganito na parang malaki ['yung space], pleasing to the eyes," Bernardo said of her 4x4, low-ceiling bedroom.

In the vlog, Dioso shared some tips for those who want to redesign their homes without burning a hole in their pocket.

He encouraged people to play around with patterns and colors and to "analyze" their space before starting any project.

"Importante 'yun kasi doon mo puwedeng i-reconfigure or i-rearrange 'yung furniture pieces mo kung saan siya babagay," he said.

"And have a budget," he added. "Hindi 'yan kung gaano kalaki or gaano kaliit. It's about the right selection of finishes, of furniture."

Watch Bernardo's vlog below: